More than 400 artists have submitted designs for Pride of Yorkshire, our major public art trail arriving in summer 2026 to mark 150 years of Sheffield Children’s.

From muralists and illustrators to sculptors and textile artists, the response shows the depth of creative talent in this region and beyond.

Pride of Yorkshire will place 150 life-size lion and lioness sculptures across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

The sculptures, which will all be uniquely designed,

We're shortlisting designs to bring our lions to life

have been made in Sheffield too.

Alongside them will be 150 smaller lion cubs painted by schools and community groups.

Together, they will create the most wide-reaching and ambitious trail this region has ever seen.

Best of all, it is free for everyone to enjoy!

But, like Herd of Sheffield and Bears of Sheffield, this trail is about more than striking artwork.

It celebrates what makes South Yorkshire special: creativity, community and generosity.

It is also a practical way to support children’s health and leave a legacy that lasts beyond the summer.

Since our launch in June at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, the momentum has grown week by week.

The next step is really exciting. We will shortlist designs and bring together a final collection that will add colour to streets, parks and public spaces next year.

There are loads of ways to get involved.

Schools and community groups can adopt a cub.

Businesses of every size can sponsor a lion and help bring the trail to life.

You can host a fundraiser, volunteer, share our updates or simply plan your family walk for next summer.

Wherever you live in South Yorkshire, Pride of Yorkshire belongs to you.

Join the Pride and find out more at prideofyorkshire.org