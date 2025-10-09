Next summer, a pride of 300 lions will prowl the streets of South Yorkshire as part of Pride of Yorkshire, a sculpture trail celebrating 150 years of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

To see where it all begins, I visited a cavernous warehouse tucked away on an industrial park off Sheffield Parkway, where those lions are taking shape.

The space belongs to Simpson Patterns, a Sheffield business with a 20-year history that has become a hub of creativity and craftsmanship.

The team were behind the Bears of Sheffield in 2021 and are once again playing a central role, this time on a much bigger scale.

Connor Walsh (L) and Alex Goddard (R) who are helping create 300 lions for next year's trail

On the shop floor, Connor Walsh, project lead, is in charge of turning patterns into sculptures. Having just finished all 75 male lions, he admits: “I’m so glad they’re done.

The head’s a nightmare. There are tight spaces in the legs, you’ve got to get your arm right inside to get the air bubbles out.” He tells me it’s “tough work” but “worth it”.

Director Alex Goddard, who began at Simpsons as an apprentice 10 years ago, adds: “The Pride of Yorkshire is the same sort of manufacturing process as the Bears of Sheffield, but this is on another level.

We were already at full capacity before the project, so we’ve brought new people in. The project is helping us grow.

Meet the makers bringing our lions to life - the talented team at Simpson Patterns in Sheffield.

From a business perspective, the exposure is fantastic. You mention you’re making the Lions or the Bears and suddenly everyone knows what you do.”

For Connor, the best bit is simple: “What it’s for. It’s for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Once they’re painted and on the streets, I can’t wait to show my daughter what her dad’s made.”

And we can’t wait either.

Interested in sponsoring one of the lions? Visit prideofyorkshire.org