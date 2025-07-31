Growing up in Sheffield, I’ve seen year after year how the snowflake appeal transforms our city into a beacon of light and generosity.

So, when thinking about what to fundraise for through my shop, Annie Jude’s, backed by funds left for me by my mum, Judith Anne Baxter, supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity felt like both a tribute and a calling.

My mum was very communityminded, and I strive to follow in her footsteps every day.

Last year, I gifted my first snowflake. Now I’m delighted to do it again for 2025.

The Children's Hospital Charity Snowflakes Switch on ceremony 2024

Visiting the display and seeing that little spark of light with my name beside it, well, it truly fills your heart.

But it’s not just about illumination.

Each shimmering snowflake this year will support real research into childhood illnesses and comforting extras, like Art+ workshops, that make hospital life gentler for families.

Since the appeal began in 2004, those who have gifted a snowflake have raised over £2.9 million for Sheffield Children’s - that’s nearly £3 million of compassion lighting up the region.

This year, we’re shining brighter than ever at even more locations.

Whether you’re an individual, a family, a school, a community group or a business, gifting a snowflake is a beautiful way to join in.

Your name will shine beside your snowflake, a visible testament to generosity across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

I first became connected to the charity through the story of Jude MellonJameson and his truly inspirational family, whose courage and kindness led me to support the hospital.

Experiences like theirs remind me why every snowflake matters, why every donation helps, and why lighting up our city together feels so meaningful.

Fancy joining us this year?

It’s a wonderful way to fundraise - and a joy to see your hard work glowing in the winter sky, so visit sheffieldchildrens.org/snowflakes to find out more.