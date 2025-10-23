As the community fundraising manager at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, I have worked closely with schools across the region for years. Working with schools is hugely important to the charity, and personally, I love seeing how staff and students come together to make the difference for Sheffield Children’s.

This year, we’ve introduced a new schools’ network that is dedicated to working more closely with education providers and staff who make a huge difference. The schools’ network is an opportunity for anyone working in primary or secondary education with a passion for Sheffield Children’s to come together and form their own special community to help us make Sheffield Children’s even better.

To celebrate the launch of the network, we invited staff members from schools across the region to join the charity team last week at Pina in Neepsend. It was a brilliant evening, and we are so grateful to everyone who joined us for all things Sheffield Children’s, charity chat, delicious food, a few drinks, and plenty of fun as we discussed how we can go above and beyond for Sheffield Children’s.

During the evening, we shared information on all the ways schools can get involved with the charity, including the exciting opportunity to be part of the Pride of Yorkshire trail next summer. The trail is inviting 150 schools and community groups to adopt a lion club and be part of the sculpture trail that will take to the streets across South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity supports the life-changing and joy-sparking work at Sheffield Children’s. This wouldn’t be possible without the passion and dedication of our supporters. Our new network makes it easier for schools to get involved, offering members access to events, exclusive fundraising opportunities, newsletters and more.

If you work in education and you’d like to join the network or learn more about how you can support life-changing work, visit our website at sheffieldchildrens.org/schools.