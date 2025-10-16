Christmas is always a busy time of year for the charity, and one of my highlights of the season is our annual Glow in the Park event. If you’ve never heard of the event before, it’s the charity’s Christmas-themed, family-friendly walk, jog, or run at Endcliffe Park.

This year’s event is on Tuesday December 9 and we’d love it if you joined us for all the fun! The charity supports Sheffield Children’s by funding the life-changing and the joy-sparking enhancements that go above and beyond the NHS provision. By joining us for Glow in the Park, you could be a part of that this festive season.

The park will be decorated with a touch of magic, from a tunnel of lights to a finishers throne, but what makes it most special is our amazing supporters.

Costumes are encouraged at Glow in the Park, and alongside Santa hats and elf ears, we want you to shine as brightly as possible. Think glow sticks, neon tutus, and battery powered fairy lights.

I joined the charity in 2023, and I’ve been overwhelmed by how much this event clearly means to the community. So many people take part year on year and have made Glow in the Park one of their Christmas traditions.

Due to popular demand for the event, we’ve introduced a shorter distance for 2025. You can now choose between a 2k route at 5.30pm or our usual 5k route at 7.30pm. The new distance will hopefully make it easier for parents with smaller children to take part in the event and make lasting memories. Both events are open to everyone though, so whether the earlier time slots better into your evening, or a 5k just seems a little too far for you, we hope the new distance makes it possible for more people than ever to get involved!

Glow in the Park is a great chance to have fun while giving back. Signing up and fundraising helps make the difference for children and families at Sheffield Children’s. To glow all out for Sheffield Children’s on Tuesday December 9 from 5pm with friends, family or colleagues, sign up now at sheffieldchildrens.org/glow