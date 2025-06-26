They sometimes say laughter is the best medicine, but on Monday July 28, your laughter could provide actual medicine at Sheffield Children’s.

​As the patrons and ambassadors officer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, I’m so excited that our amazing patron Jon Richardson is once again bringing together some of his fellow comedians for the third annual Jon Richardson and Friends Comedy Night.

Jon will be hosting the evening, bringing his brilliantly skewed observations that always leave the room roaring with laughter.

Russell Howard, a household favourite thanks to TV shows like Russell Howard’s Good News and the Russell Howard Hour, will be headlining; plus, comedy stars Louise Young, Dinesh Nathan, Harriet Dyer, and the expert comic duo Raymond & Mr Timpkins Revue will be bringing the house down.

This is the third annual Jon Richardson and Friends Comedy Night. © Ryan Browne /J36 Photography

And the best part? Every chuckle will help to change lives at Sheffield Children’s by supporting the patron-led Bright Young Dreams campaign, which aims to tackle the global children’s mental health crisis.

The campaign is headed up by our charity patrons Jon, Dan Walker and Dame Jess Ennis-Hill, and in short, every ticket sold helps deliver brighter futures.

From my front row seat at the charity, I’ve seen firsthand how a single evening of fundraising can make such a huge difference to the lives of children and young people who are being supported by Sheffield Children’s.

The charity funds life-saving equipment, vital research and treatment, to create a comfortable, engaging environment for patients – and this wouldn’t be possible without our incredible supporters.

Turn an average Monday night in July into something that makes a real difference, while having some laughs along the way. Grab your tickets today and join us for an evening that proves comedy can, indeed, change lives. Visit sheffieldchildrens.org/comedy.

Enjoy the gig, Sheffield, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.