Our charity abseil is back this October and will once again see our brave supporters stepping off the edge of Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday October 4, 2025, Team Theo’s Abseil offers a thrilling descent, where, if you’ve got the courage to look around, you’ll get the best views of iconic city landmarks, including Park Hill flats, Bramall Lane football stadium, and even Meadowhall in the distance.

Since joining the charity, this is the first time I’m organising and attending this event, and I can’t wait to see it all in action and meet our amazing supporters who have signed up to take part.

I might even have to give the abseil a go myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re linking up with Dolomite Training, the outdoor activity specialists, once more, who will be running the event with us on the day.

They have years of experience, and we love working with them.

For a £35 registration fee and a minimum £100 fundraising target, our participants can test their nerve while helping children and young people to get the best care in the best possible environment.

It’s open to anyone aged 16 and over, but those between 16 and 18 years old will need a parent or guardian to sign the acknowledgement of risk on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event returns after the success of our previous abseils, with our most recent one held earlier this year at Millers Dale Viaduct.

They have proved very popular, and we’ve been so grateful to our participants who have raised thousands for the charity.

From professionals and thrill seekers to community groups and families, the abseil is suitable for all, and our team will support you every step of the way, including on the big day itself.

Places are limited, so if you’re keen to tick something off your bucket list, make sure to register early on our website at sheffieldchildrens.org/abseil.