Last Friday, we celebrated the achievements of our amazing charity supporters at our annual Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Awards.

This was my second year of being involved with the organisation and running of this event, and it’s a very special one to be a part of.

Every year, our supporters continue to amaze us with their unwavering passion and determination to make Sheffield Children’s even better.

From fundraisers to volunteers, corporate partners to Trust staff, everyone is united in their efforts to help Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust go over and above the NHS provision, and we’re so grateful.

That’s why we host this ceremony every year – so our supporters know how special and valued they are.

So, on Friday night, we got our best gear on and gathered at Mercure St Paul’s for a delicious meal, a bit of fun and a lot of celebrating.

Our charity ambassador, Alex Gardner, hosted the evening and, in a way that only Alex can do, she highlighted the achievements of each nominee, celebrated them with genuine warmth and gave them all their moment to shine.

One of the evening’s unexpected, memorable moments was a surprise visit from the Gladiators, who had been filming at the Mercure earlier in the day.

They stayed on to meet our guests, creating a real buzz in the room.

It was a brilliant moment, and we were so grateful to them for taking the time to do that for us.

As with all our awards evenings, the whole charity team came away feeling proud, inspired and having shed a few tears too.

A big thank you to Mercure St Paul’s for hosting us, and to all our nominees, winners, and supporters.

Thank you for everything you’ve done, and continue to do, for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

We truly couldn’t do it without you.