Five Top Tips: Your local bakers or butchers have a range of fresh produce

Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

Try swapping white bread for brown

1. Look High & Low!

At the supermarket shelves that is!

Supermarkets use a sneaky tactic to make us all spend more - they put their best bargains on the bottom shelves or up high, and the most expensive items at eye-level.

And if possible, an even better tip is to…

2. Shop Local

The greatest trick supermarkets ever did was convincing us all that they are the cheapest, most convenient places to shop.

However, fruit and veg in local markets and grocers can be up to 35% cheaper!

Your local bakers or butchers will have a great range of fresh produce at great prices too.

And if you’re in the city centre, check out The Moor Market!

3. Simple Swaps

Making small changes to your diet is the healthiest and most achievable way to manage your weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Try swapping white bread/rice/pasta for brown; sugary cereal for Weetabix or Shredded Wheat; sweets for fruit; and crisps for popcorn!

4. Re-think Your Drink!

Drinks are one of the biggest sources of sugar in our diet.

A single can of Coca-Cola has almost nine sugar cubes; that’s over the maximum daily recommendation in just one drink!

Energy drinks contain caffeine as well as sugar so should be limited and not given to children. Try to swap to water, milk or sugar-free juice.

5. Know When to BOGOF!

BOGOF stands for ‘Buy One, Get One Free’.

These offers often lure shoppers into wasting money and have also been criticised for promoting food waste and unhealthy eating practices (you never see BOGOF on apples do you?).

So be careful – the time to grab them is on items that you’d buy anyway, that you actually need, and that won’t go off.

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff