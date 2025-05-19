Here are five top tips to help you stretch your food budget further and help you eat healthier every day.

1. Plan Your Meals—and Stick to the List

Before you set foot in the supermarket, take 15–20 minutes to map out your week’s breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks.

Write down the ingredients you need, then look at what’s already in your cupboard, fridge or freezer. A clear shopping list prevents impulse buys and reduces food waste.

Fruits and vegetables in season tend to be more abundant

2. Buy in Bulk When It Makes Sense

Staples like rice, pasta, oats, and frozen vegetables often cost less per unit when bought in larger quantities.

However, only buy bulk items you know you will actually use before their ‘best before’ date. Invest in airtight containers to keep bulk items fresh and easily accessible.

3. Embrace Seasonal and Local Produce

Fruits and vegetables in season tend to be more abundant—and therefore cheaper—than out-of-season imports.

Visit markets or shops towards the end of the day when they may offer discounts.

4. Cook Once, Eat Twice (or more)

Batch-cooking and meal-prep are powerful budget savers.

Roast a large tray of chicken thighs, cook a big pot of chilli, or make an extra-large pasta bake. Portion leftovers into individual containers to store in the fridge or freezer to be used at a later date. Not only does this prevent you from ordering takeout on busy nights, but it also ensures minimal waste—and maximal savings.

5. Track Prices and Use Simple Apps

Spend a few weeks noting the regular prices of your go-to items so you know when you’re truly getting a deal.

Many supermarkets and third-party apps offer loyalty discounts, digital coupons, and price-match guarantees so it’s worth looking into these.

By following these top tips, you could shave pounds off your food bill each week. Over time, these habits will become second nature—helping you save money without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

