Eating at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day is essential for maintaining good health. These foods are packed with vital nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants that support your immune system, aid digestion, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. If you’re finding it hard to hit that target, here are five simple tips to help you boost your intake:

1. Start Your Day with Fruit

Kick off your morning with a healthy habit by adding fruit to your breakfast. Whether it’s sliced banana on your cereal, berries in your yogurt, or a fruit smoothie, this is an easy way to begin ticking off your five a day. It also helps maintain steady energy levels throughout the day.

2. Make Vegetables the Star of Your Meals

It is easier than you think fitting in your five a day.

Instead of treating vegetables as a side dish, make them the main feature. Stir-fries, vegetable curries, hearty soups, and big salads are great ways to pack more veggies into your meals. Try adding extra vegetables to pasta sauces, stews, or casseroles too.

3. Snack Smart

Replace crisps and sweets with healthier snack options. Keep carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, or fresh fruit handy for when you need a quick bite. Dried fruits like apricots or raisins also count, but remember to keep portions small due to their high sugar content.

4. Go Frozen or Tinned

Fresh isn’t your only option. Frozen and tinned fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious and often more affordable. Choose options without added sugar or salt. These are especially useful for quick meals and help reduce food waste.

5. Drink Your Portions

A small glass (150ml) of 100% fruit or vegetable juice counts as one of your five a day. Smoothies can also count, up to a maximum of two portions depending on the ingredients. Just be mindful of sugar content and aim for whole fruits and vegetables where possible.

With a little planning and creativity, reaching your five a day can be simple and enjoyable.