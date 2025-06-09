Five Top Tips: With a little planning you can easily reach your five a day
1. Start Your Day with Fruit
Kick off your morning with a healthy habit by adding fruit to your breakfast. Whether it’s sliced banana on your cereal, berries in your yogurt, or a fruit smoothie, this is an easy way to begin ticking off your five a day. It also helps maintain steady energy levels throughout the day.
2. Make Vegetables the Star of Your Meals
Instead of treating vegetables as a side dish, make them the main feature. Stir-fries, vegetable curries, hearty soups, and big salads are great ways to pack more veggies into your meals. Try adding extra vegetables to pasta sauces, stews, or casseroles too.
3. Snack Smart
Replace crisps and sweets with healthier snack options. Keep carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, or fresh fruit handy for when you need a quick bite. Dried fruits like apricots or raisins also count, but remember to keep portions small due to their high sugar content.
4. Go Frozen or Tinned
Fresh isn’t your only option. Frozen and tinned fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious and often more affordable. Choose options without added sugar or salt. These are especially useful for quick meals and help reduce food waste.
5. Drink Your Portions
A small glass (150ml) of 100% fruit or vegetable juice counts as one of your five a day. Smoothies can also count, up to a maximum of two portions depending on the ingredients. Just be mindful of sugar content and aim for whole fruits and vegetables where possible.
With a little planning and creativity, reaching your five a day can be simple and enjoyable.
