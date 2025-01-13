Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Veganuary is upon us and, for beginners, the prospect can be slightly overwhelming. So here are five top tips on how to start on your vegan journey if you choose to…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Sign Up on the Veganuary Website

If you haven’t been on the Veganuary website yet, it’s definitely worth a visit. You’ll be able to sign up for support emails which help introduce you to the world of veganism.

It’s all free, so what are you waiting for? Sign up here: https://veganuary.com/

If you haven’t been on the Veganuary website yet, it’s definitely worth a visit.

2. Plan Your Meals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like any change in lifestyle, it can be tricky to adapt to being a vegan when you start out.

To give yourself the best chance, plan your meals so you aren’t left worrying what to eat each day.

3. Go on a Vegan Product Hunt in Your Supermarket

Take extra time on your first trip to the supermarket to add vegan-friendly food to your everyday essentials.

Dairy can be easily avoided with so many alternatives now available, from almond milk to, vegan ranges of spreads.

4. Treat Yourself to Vegan Goodies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s chocolate, pizza or ice cream, we know that everyone has their favourite treat.

Rest assured vegans still enjoy all these and more, with new vegan products being launched all the time.

5. Eat Out

Many pubs and restaurants are now much more accommodating for vegans or those looking to enjoy a vegan meal as part of a flexitarian diet. No two vegan menus are created equal though, so it’s definitely worth looking at a selection of menus from local restaurants online before you set out. Dedicated vegan restaurants are also gaining popularity, so why not encourage your friends to give vegan food a try?

And don’t despair if you make a mistake. There can be a lot of judgement when you decide to try going plant based. If you slip up, that doesn’t mean you have to give up. Just keep going with the knowledge you’re doing a nice thing for animals and the planet.

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheff

Website: Home - eatsmartsheffield.co.uk