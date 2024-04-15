Pimp Your Toast!

1. Use Your Loaf!

We waste 20 million slices of bread every single day! This has an impact on our environment and contributes to climate change.

If we all stopped wasting bread for a year it could do the same for climate change as planting 5.3 million trees. And remember, what we waste in bread, we also waste the valuable resources needed to produce it.

2. Pimp Your Toast!

Toast is a great way to use up bread – it can be a healthy breakfast or a quick, easy snack.

Instead of butter or margarine, why not try something different such as marmite, banana, reduced fat cheese, avocado, or peanut butter? Avoid sweet toppings like jam, marmalade and chocolate spread which contain lots of sugar.

3. Grill Don’t Fry!

During grilling, the fat drips off as the food cooks. It results in healthier food compared to that which is fried.

Grilling instead of frying helps to reduce the risk of diseases such as stroke and type 2 diabetes, and healthy cooking contributes to overall good health and wellbeing.

4. Be Drink Aware!

Keep alcoholic drinks within the guidelines; try not to exceed the recommended 2–3 units a day for women and 3–4 units for men.

Don’t forget the calories that drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, can add. If you can, choose sugar-free drinks or water, and alternate these with any alcoholic drinks you are having.

5.Check What You’ve Got!

Before you go shopping, check your fridge, freezer and cupboards.

See what you’ve already got and what needs using up and plan your meals around this. You’ll save food, time and money!

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheffield