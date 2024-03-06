Five Top Tips: ​Unit pricing can help stoppers get better value for money

Selection of loose apples

Eat Regularly

If your blood sugar drops you might feel tired, irritable and depressed. Eating regularly and choosing foods that release energy slowly will help to keep your sugar levels steady. Such foods include pasta, rice, oats, wholegrain bread and cereals, nuts and seeds.

Save the Planet – Do a Food Swap!

If your New Year’s resolution was to eat better for the planet, a new study has found it may be easier than you think. Researchers calculated how people can lower their diets’ carbon impact by swapping one high-impact food item for similar, more sustainable options. Eg. by swapping beef to turkey.

Check the Shelf Labels

When deciding which product to buy, use the unit pricing to check the price of a food for a specific unit of weight (or volume). It helps you select between products when the product size is different, or if one product is on a ‘special offer’. Unit pricing can help you get better value for money, but remember to still only purchase what you need to avoid wasting your food and your money.

Braeburn Apple five pack 670g - £1.60 £2.39/kg

Braeburn Apple Loose £2.20/kg

Meal Plan

Meal planning can save quite a few pennies and avoid shelling out loads on tempting takeaways. Only shopping for ingredients needed that week will also help reduce food waste, as everything you buy will be eaten.

Stay Hydrated

If you don’t drink enough fluid, you may find it difficult to concentrate or think clearly. You might also start to feel constipated (which puts no one in a good mood!). It’s recommended that you drink between 6–8 glasses of fluid a day. Water is the best option – the cheapest and healthiest!

