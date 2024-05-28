Five Top Tips: Try swapping salt for herbs and spices to add flavour to dishes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Re-think Your Drink!

Drinks are one of the biggest sources of sugar in our diet.

A single can of Coca-Cola has almost nine sugar cubes; that’s over the maximum daily recommendation in just one drink!

A diet high in salt can cause raised blood pressure

Energy drinks contain caffeine as well as sugar so should be limited and not given to children. Try to swap to water, milk or sugar-free juice.

2. Put the Peeler Down!

Many of us peel veg out of habit but in many cases, the skins are perfectly edible!

In fact, peels are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them one of the most nutritious parts of a plant. They can also add flavour and texture.

So next time you have a carrot or potato, don’t bother with the peeler – it will save you time and prevent food waste!

3. Go Easy on the Salt!

Adults should have no more than 6g of salt a day – that’s around 1 teaspoon. Children should have less.

A diet high in salt can cause raised blood pressure, which can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. To help you reduce the amount you consume, try swapping salt for herbs and spices to add flavour to your dish instead.

4. Variety is the Spice of Life!

And that goes for what we eat too, but it’s not always easy thinking of new meal ideas.

One way is to make a dish using an ingredient you’ve never tried before. Scour your local store or supermarket, you might be surprised by what you find…

5. Know When to BOGOF!

BOGOF stands for ‘Buy One, Get One Free’.

These offers often lure shoppers into wasting money and have also been criticised for promoting food waste and unhealthy eating practices (you never see BOGOF on apples do you?).

So be careful – the time to grab them is on items that you’d buy anyway, that you actually need, and that won’t go off.

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff