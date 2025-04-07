Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In line with our ethos of wanting to make good food the easy choice for everyone and to encourage the whole city to ‘Eat Smart’, here are this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Boost Your Vitamin D

Needed to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy, vitamin D is created by the body from direct sunlight on the skin.

However, if there isn’t much sun around, it is worth considering taking a supplement (10 micrograms per day). Find more information here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamins-and-minerals/vitamin-d/

2. This is bananas!

We waste 920,000 bananas every day from our homes.

If every person in the UK stopped throwing away bananas for just one day, we could save the nearly 900 million litres of water used to grow, harvest, and transport them from also going to waste.

3. Eat More Fish

Fish is a good source of protein and contains many vitamins and minerals.

Aim to eat at least two portions of fish a week, including at least one portion of oily fish such as salmon, sardines, pilchards or trout. Oily fish are high in omega-3 fats, which may help prevent heart disease.

4. Shop Later in the Day

For the best bargains, you could try food shopping later in the day (ideally an hour or so before closing time, or at about 7pm in 24-hour stores).

The shop just wants to get rid of all those items that are nearly out of date… so keep your eyes peeled for those yellow ‘reduced’ stickers!

5. Me-Sized Meals

It’s important to make sure our children eat the right amount of food for their size and age.

It seems obvious, but a five-year-old needs less than a 10-year-old, and a 10-year-old needs less than an adult. Look at your fist in comparison with your child’s fists and see how much smaller they are. When you’re working out how much to give them, bear in mind that their tummies are this much smaller too!

