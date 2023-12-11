Five Top Tips: Try cooking from scratch - it’s so often cheaper and healthier

This week’s five top tips are taken from our recent webinar which focused on advice on how you can eat well and save money at the same time

Shop the world food aisle for cupboard staples

1. Use Unit Pricing

The common belief that bigger packets generally means better value is often true but that’s not always the case.

If you know the price per 100g or 100ml, you can see which is the best value.

For example, in one supermarket, a 700g box of Rice Krispies was £3.49 (49.9p per 100g) whereas the 510g box was £2.00 (39.2p per 100g).

2. Waste Nothing

Eat all edible parts (yes, you can eat cauliflower leaves and broccoli stalks!).

Use your freezer, store food properly, and use leftovers in creative ways.

Veg is great for soup and fruit is fab for smoothies!

3. Make Your Own

Cooking from scratch is often cheaper, healthier and better for the environment (less packaging) so it’s a win all round!

We found a branded pasta sauce was £1.55, own brand was 90p and homemade was as cheap as 40p – a huge saving!

4. Look High & Low

Supermarkets place the most profitable stock at eye level (or children’s eye level if it is targeted at them).

Cheaper products and better deals are usually found at the top or bottom of the shelf.

It’s worth checking out different aisles too.

Try the world food aisle for rice or lentils, or the baking aisle for dried fruit and nuts.

5. Less Meat, More Veg

Meat is the most expensive thing in your shopping basket.

Could you go meat-free for one or two days a week?

Why not halve the meat in some dishes and bulk them out with veg?

Lentils, beans, mushrooms and aubergines are particularly good if you still want that ‘meaty’ taste and texture, and this is great for stews, chilli and pies.

For more top tips, food facts and recipes go and have a look at:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff