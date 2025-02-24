Five Top Tips: Timing your shop can save you a load of money immediately!
1. Yes, there are calories in alcohol!
Alcohol doesn’t fill you up the way food does because your body doesn’t register it as “food”.
However, alcohol does have calories — seven calories a gram in fact – more than carbs and protein.
A standard glass of wine has around 133 calories whilst a pint of beer has 239 calories – about the same as a Mars bar!
2. A whole lotta waste!
Wasting food feeds climate change.
Every bit of food takes a lot of energy, time, water and land to produce yet we waste a whopping 710 THOUSAND tonnes of potatoes each year!
We also waste over 400 thousand tonnes of bread and nearly 300 thousand tonnes of milk go down the drain!
3. Time your shop
Most supermarkets will discount their fresh fruit, vegetable, bread etc… at the end of each day.
And you will also find that they mark down items that are nearing their best before dates daily as well.
As such the best time to shop for these items is at the end of the day. Timing your shop can immediately save a load of money!
4. Iodine
This mineral helps make thyroid hormones, which help keep cells and the metabolic rate healthy.
Adults need 140 micrograms (μg) of iodine a day and most people should be able to get all that they need by eating a varied and balanced diet.
Good food sources include sea fish and shellfish, and can also be found in plant foods, such as cereals and grains.
5. Your own stand-up routine
Many adults in the UK spend around 9 hours a day sitting!
Try standing when you can instead of sitting, even short periods will add up and improve your strength. Sitting for long periods is thought to slow the metabolism, which affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and break down body fat.
