Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Yes, there are calories in alcohol!

Alcohol doesn’t fill you up the way food does because your body doesn’t register it as “food”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, alcohol does have calories — seven calories a gram in fact – more than carbs and protein.

Calories in alcohol!

A standard glass of wine has around 133 calories whilst a pint of beer has 239 calories – about the same as a Mars bar!

2. A whole lotta waste!

Wasting food feeds climate change.

Every bit of food takes a lot of energy, time, water and land to produce yet we waste a whopping 710 THOUSAND tonnes of potatoes each year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also waste over 400 thousand tonnes of bread and nearly 300 thousand tonnes of milk go down the drain!

3. Time your shop

Most supermarkets will discount their fresh fruit, vegetable, bread etc… at the end of each day.

And you will also find that they mark down items that are nearing their best before dates daily as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such the best time to shop for these items is at the end of the day. Timing your shop can immediately save a load of money!

4. Iodine

This mineral helps make thyroid hormones, which help keep cells and the metabolic rate healthy.

Adults need 140 micrograms (μg) of iodine a day and most people should be able to get all that they need by eating a varied and balanced diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good food sources include sea fish and shellfish, and can also be found in plant foods, such as cereals and grains.

5. Your own stand-up routine

Many adults in the UK spend around 9 hours a day sitting!

Try standing when you can instead of sitting, even short periods will add up and improve your strength. Sitting for long periods is thought to slow the metabolism, which affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and break down body fat.

For more top tips, food facts & recipes: