1. Too Many Eggs?

Eggs are so versatile you can boil them, poach them, scramble them, or make an omelette.

Or if you want to be more adventurous, you could try scotch eggs, frittatas or even egg Florentine pizza!

2. (Un)Healthy Salad?

Salads may sound like a healthy choice, but if they contain lots of croutons, fried, battered or breaded meat, cheese or high-fat dressing (like Caesar or French dressing), then they can be high in calories.

If eating out, ask for dressings and sauces to come separately so you can control how much you add.

3. Decrease Inactive Times

Many jobs involve sitting down for long periods of time, and leisure time is often spent watching television or using a screen, such as browsing the web or playing computer games.

But we should try to not spend long periods of time being sedentary – get up and move around from time to time and think of more active ways to spend your leisure time.

4. Back to basics!

When it comes to eating on a budget, staple foods like bread, potatoes, rice and pasta are generally very good value for money and are a nutritious part of a healthy diet.

They are great in providing cheap, healthy and filling meals, and you can experiment with your favourite accompaniments!

5. There’s More at Moor Market!

Moor Market can be a source of healthy food at healthy prices.

As well as supporting local businesses, you may also be surprised with the range of produce on offer.

It’s great for quality, value for money meat, fish, dairy, fruit and veg and Moor…

