Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Sarnies for lunch?

There are ways you can make them healthier: say no to butter, marg or mayo; go for brown bread instead of white; ask for extra salad items such as lettuce and tomatoes to help towards your five a day…

And if you walk the long way to the sandwich shop, you’ll save yourself some calories that way too!

2. Eat veg – save money!

Not only does a vegetarian diet have a host of health benefits, it also saves a lot of money!

A vegetarian can spend at least £500 less on food than a meat-eater does every year.

By simply swapping meat dishes for a couple of meatless meals each week, you’ll start seeing the difference on your monthly expenses.

3. Freeze your bangers!

Although not all of us eat pork, we waste 100k tonnes of it a year.

28k tonnes of sausages alone, costing the UK £130 million.

A bag of bangers in the freezer means you can take out what you need and cook from frozen.

So no running out of time (the biggest reason for pork waste).

4. Move more

Physical activity is great for your body and can give you a boost.

Simple stretches, star jumps or simply walking around the block?

Getting active needn’t cost a thing.

And when it comes to physical activity, some is good – more is better still but it all adds up!

5. Don’t eat straight from the (crisps) bag!

The size of the package your food comes in influences how much you’ll eat – ie. the larger the package, the more you tend to eat from it.

And, if you’re eating from the bag while you watch TV, it’s likely that as you mindlessly move your hand from bag to mouth you don’t realise how much you’re eating or whether you’re full of not.

