Five Top Tips: The secrets to batch cooking and how it can make your life easier

This week’s Five Top Tips give away the secrets to batch cooking and how it can make your life easier as well as contribute to keeping you, your family, your wallet and our planet healthier!

1. Cooking in large batches is cheaper!

Not only do you use less energy cooking new meals every night, but it also discourages sporadic shopping trips where you might buy more food than you need.

It can also be a great opportunity to throw in any left-over vegetables you may have which reduces your food waste.

2. Batch cooking takes meal planning to the next level

Not only can a dish like chilli be taken into work the next day as a healthier lunch option, but it can also be turned into burritos, pasta, a jacket potato topping and much more.

You don’t need to be bored of having the same meal when you batch cook.

The possibilities stretch as far as your imagination!

3. To batch cook effectively you need the right tools

Grab yourself some containers, labels and a pen and you’re ready to go.

Make sure you note down the contents and date it was made, everything looks the same once it’s frozen!

If you batch cook regularly, make sure you check your freezer contents so that nothing goes forgotten.

4. The perfect batch cook

A simple chilli is the perfect batch cook recipe to sneak in vegetables.

Dice your vegetables up small and cook them down in the sauce.

Even better, if you have a blender, whizz up your vegetables and even the fussiest eaters won’t be able to tell!

5. Reduce your meat intake

Want to reduce your meat and animal product intake? Batch cooking can help you do that with little effort.

Replace the meat with chickpeas, lentils or any other bean or pulse.

This will still add protein but will make for a cheaper and healthier meal.

It’s much better for the planet too!

