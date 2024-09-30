Five Top Tips: Small swaps here and there can have a real and positive impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s National Vegetarian Week 2024 from October 1-7 - the perfect time to give vegetarian food a go! Whether it’s going veggie all week or just for one meal, you’ll still be making a big difference as small swaps here and there can have a real and positive impact on our planet – and on our health!

So this week’s five top tips are all veggie…

1. Starchy carbs!

These should make up around a third of your food.

Aim for meals to contain a broad variety of different coloured fruit and veg

Swap out white or refined versions of foods like bread, pasta and rice for wholegrain or wholewheat versions.

These have more fibre, more nutrients, and help keep you fuller for longer.

2. Eat the rainbow!

Fruit and veg should make up a third of what you eat each day.

Fresh, frozen or canned – they are all great!

3. Pile up the protein!

You can get a great protein hit from tons of veggie foods.

Mix up your favourite recipes with beans, nuts, and tofu – and meat substitutes like veggie mince are also great for ensuring a well-balanced meal.

4. Mix up what you know!

A few simple swaps will mix up your favourite meals.

Beef-style veggie mince, chicken-style pieces and nuggets, bean burgers and veggie meatballs are all superb, easy switches.

5. Think healthy!

A well-balanced vegetarian diet will give you all the nutrients your body needs.

As with every type of diet, choose reduced fat, no added sugar, and low salt products wherever possible.

For more information, visit: National Vegetarian Week 2024 - Vegetarian Society (vegsoc.org)

