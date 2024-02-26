Why not try some of February’s in-season fayre

Shop with a List!

Research has found that 60% of people who take a shopping list to the supermarket save money. You don’t get tempted by promotions and tend to stick to the aisles you need. And, because you’ve thought about what you actually need for the week, you avoid last minute emergency takeaways or trips to more expensive smaller stores to get the extras you forgot.

Calcium Counts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calcium is needed to build and maintain healthy bones, as well as keep our muscles, nerves and teeth healthy. Adults need around 700mg of calcium per day. Dairy products (eg. cheese, yogurt, milk) are one of the main sources of calcium and a 200ml glass of skimmed milk will provide around a third of an adult’s daily need. Other calcium-rich foods sardines, figs, watercress, kale, almonds and sesame seeds.

Eat in Season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seasonal foods typically tastes better and are healthier, better for the environment and easier on your wallet. Why not try some of February’s in-season fayre which includes apples, beetroot, cabbage, carrots, leeks, mushrooms, onions, parsnips, pears, purple sprouting broccoli, and swede?

Water of Life

Water makes up over half our bodyweight, and fluids are essential for good health. We need about 6-8 drinks a day – more if it is hot or if we are physically active. All non-alcoholic drinks, including tea and coffee, can hydrate us but plain water is the best choice.

Only Buy & Cook What You Really Need

Food waste is all around us – and, more importantly, caused by all of us. We often purchase more than we can consume. Overstocking and cooking more than can be eaten leads to food unnecessarily thrown out – whether it be due to expiry dates lapsing or too many leftovers going off in the fridge. So only buy and cook what you really need.

For more top tips, fun food facts, recipes & updates on our programme, please follow us:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheffield