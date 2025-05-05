Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Leftovers?

A stir-fry is a great solution! Whether you’ve got classic ingredients like broccoli and carrots, or another of your five-a-day like mange tout, these will all go beautifully in a stir-fry.

This is also perfect for using up any leftover meat. Not only is it a delicious, healthy option, it takes minutes to make! In fact – you can do almost everything in one pot, wok or pan, saving on the washing up.

2. We egg you on… to eat eggs!

Eggs are naturally rich in vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium and iodine.

They also contain vitamin A and a number of other B vitamins including folate, biotin, pantothenic acid and choline, and other essential minerals and trace elements, including phosphorus – they truly are egg-cellent!

3. Pass on Plastic

Plastic has infiltrated our natural world and even our diets.

Bring a reusable-bag when you shop, opt for packaging-free fruit and vegetables where possible, and ask brands and retailers that continue to use plastic to find alternatives.

4. Vitamin E

We need this to help maintain healthy skin and eyes, and strengthen the body’s natural defence against illness and infection (the immune system).

You should be able to get all the vitamin E you need from your diet - good sources include plant oils such as rapeseed (vegetable oil), sunflower, soya, corn and olive oil, nuts and seeds and wheatgerm (found in cereals and cereal products).

5. Walkies!

Walking is simple, free and one of the easiest ways to get more active, lose weight and become healthier.

Sometimes overlooked as a form of exercise, walking briskly can help you build stamina, burn excess calories and make your heart healthier. You do not have to walk for hours - a brisk 10-minute daily walk has lots of health benefits and counts towards your recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise.

