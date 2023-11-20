We all know that tackling climate change is a priority for us all so this week’s 5 top tips are all about how you can make a difference. Everyone can do their bit for the sake of the planet so check these out…

Eat veg – save money!

Eat Less Meat – A top tip that will contribute to a healthier you, healthier planet AND healthier bank balance! Eating lots of red and processed meat can increase your risk of heart disease and cancer. Meat production also has a big impact on the environment due to carbon emissions and deforestation. Plus meat is one of the most expensive things in your shopping basket! Meat-Free Mondays suddenly seem appealing huh?

Shop in Season – Even though we can purchase most fruits and veg all year round, they cost less, are more nutritious and taste better when they’re in season. Eating seasonal foods also supports the local economy: why buy apples from New Zealand at the height of the English apple harvest when we have an abundance of them here?

Make Responsible Choices – When you’re shopping, check the labels. For example, look for products containing RSPO certified sustainable palm oil. And if buying fish or seafood, Fisheries and farms with Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification have higher environmental standards and are traceable.

Pass on Plastic – Plastic has infiltrated our natural world and even our diets. Bring a reusable-bag when you shop, opt for packaging-free fruit and vegetables where possible, and ask brands and retailers to find alternatives.

Don’t Throw Food Away! – Globally, one third of all food is wasted! Wasting food feeds climate change and climate change is a risk to us all – think droughts, wildfires, floods… If everyone in the UK stopped throwing away food for one day, it’d do the same for climate change as taking 14,000 cars off the road for a whole year!

