Five Top Tips: Planning what food and drink you need will help you budget
1. Plan ahead and write a shopping list
Planning what food and drink you will need for a specific period of time will help you budget your shopping more easily.
By turning this meal plan into a shopping list, you then also reduce the chance of making impulse purchases - something that’s easily done given the subtle marketing tactics supermarkets use. So, plan meals, write a shopping list, and stick to it!
2. Look High & Low!
Be sure to scan the higher and lower shelves in a supermarket to see if there are more cost effective options.
Often, the items at eye level are the most expensive. You’ll often find supermarket own-brand or value products on lower shelves. They tend to be cheaper than branded items but closely match them for quality.
3. Shop and eat seasonally
Retailers tend to run discounts on UK fresh produce when it’s in season.
For example, during the summer months, strawberries often have one or two crop flushes where a lot of fruit suddenly becomes available. When this happens, supermarkets usually stock larger packs and push prices down.
4. Get fruit and veg from the frozen aisle
The frozen aisle tends to be an overlooked part of the supermarket.
But, as well as tending to be cheaper, frozen fruit and veg can help reduce food waste and is just as healthy as fresh!
5. Time your supermarket shop
As supermarkets get nearer to closing time, they will usually put discounts on fresh items.
These discounts tend to get bigger as closing time draws nearer.
So, shopping later in the day could save you money!
