Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In line with our ethos of wanting to make good food the easy choice for everyone and to encourage the whole city to ‘Eat Smart’, here are this week’s five top tips:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Chill the fridge out!

Only half of us know that our fridge should be below 5C. In fact, the average UK fridge temperature is set at a way too hot 7C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is terrible news for certain food that can perish quickly.

Fish is a good source of protein and contains many vitamins and minerals.

Set your fridge to the right temperature so that your milk and other food items can last up to three days longer, saving food waste and your money!

2. Eat more fish

Fish is a good source of protein and contains many vitamins and minerals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aim to eat at least two portions of fish a week, including at least one portion of oily fish such as salmon, sardines, pilchards or trout.

Oily fish are high in omega-3 fats, which may help prevent heart disease.

3. Be drink aware

Keep alcoholic drinks within the guidelines; try not to exceed the recommended two-to-three units a day for women and three-to-four units for men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t forget the calories that drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, can add.

If you can, choose sugar-free drinks or water, and alternate these with any alcoholic drinks you are having.

4. Don’t skip breakfast

Some people skip breakfast because they don’t think they have time or they think it will help them lose weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a healthy breakfast high in fibre and low in fat, sugar and salt can form part of a balanced diet and can help you get the nutrients you need for good health.

Definitely worth getting up 10 minutes earlier for!

5. Step away from the screens

Many of us are guilty of staring at screens too much whether that be watching TV, playing video games or updating our social media.

However, too much of this is not a good thing. Don’t bring phones, tablets or other devices to the dinner table.

And have screen-free meals as often as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more top tips, fun food facts, recipes & updates on our programme, please follow us:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheff