Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Want to kick start the new year with some healthy habits? Why not give these a try?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Start the Day the Right Way

Eating a healthy breakfast has many benefits including reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, improving brain function, and helping to maintain a healthy weight.

Good options include low sugar cereal, wholemeal toast, eggs, natural yogurt and fruit.

If you want to eat healthily, one of the best things you can do is cook from scratch.

2. Get your 5 a Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of us know we should be eating 5 portions of fruit and veg every day.

They are full of vitamins, minerals and fibre, and are generally low in fat and calories.

Eating them can reduce your risk of a whole range of diseases including stroke and some types of cancer, and can help you maintain a healthy weight.

3. Cut Down on Meat

Having at least one meat-free day a week is a fun and easy way to do something good for your health, the planet and our future so why not try Meat-Free Mondays?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to go even further, why not sign up for Veganuary?

This is a UK scheme that encourages people to follow a vegan lifestyle (eg. eating no animal products) for the whole of January.

4. Cook More Meals at Home

If you want to eat healthily, one of the best things you can do is cook from scratch.

Preparing and cooking your own meals means you know exactly what is going into the dish and is not only healthier but is generally cheaper than buying a takeaway or a ready meal.

5. Do Dry January

This means going alcohol-free for the whole of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See your skin get brighter, your wallet get fuller, your step get bouncier, your mind get calmer and your nights get sleepier!

Plus, alcohol is linked to more than 60 health conditions so cutting back long-term reduces your risk of developing these.

Here’s to a happy, healthy 2025!

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheff

Website: Home - eatsmartsheffield.co.uk