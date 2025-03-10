Five Top Tips: No one type of food can provide all the nutrients a body needs
1. Put It On A Stick!
Want to get the kids eating something new? Put it on a stick!
Sounds a bit random but who doesn’t love things on a stick?
It’s like being at the fair!
And you can put a lot of different types of food on a stick – cheese, ham, chicken, salad, most fruit and veg!
They’re fun to make too!
2. Check Your Iron Intake
Iron is important in making red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body.
A lack of iron can lead to iron deficiency anaemia.
Good sources include red meat, beans, nuts, dried fruit (eg. dried apricots) and some fortified cereals.
3. Revive Past-It Bread
Bread rolls past their best? Put them in the oven for a few minutes to crisp up again.
You can also make stale bread into breadcrumbs - either mix them with herbs and onions to make stuffing or to top baked fish, or freeze the breadcrumbs for later use.
Loaves of bread freeze well too.
4. Shop in Season
Even though we can purchase most fruits and veg all year round, they cost less, are more nutritious and taste better when they’re in season.
Eating seasonal foods also supports the local economy.
At the moment why not try locally grown cabbage, carrots or leeks?
5. Stay Balanced
A healthy, well-balanced diet means eating food from a variety of food groups to get the energy and nutrients that your body needs.
There’s no one type of food that can provide all the nutrients a human body needs – so it’s important to eat a wide range of foods.
Check out the Eat Well Guide for more information https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/the-eatwell-guide/
