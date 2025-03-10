In line with our ethos of wanting to make good food the easy choice for everyone and to encourage the whole city to ‘Eat Smart’, here are this week’s five top tips:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Put It On A Stick!

Want to get the kids eating something new? Put it on a stick!

Sounds a bit random but who doesn’t love things on a stick?

Want to get the kids eating something new? Put it on a stick!

It’s like being at the fair!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And you can put a lot of different types of food on a stick – cheese, ham, chicken, salad, most fruit and veg!

They’re fun to make too!

2. Check Your Iron Intake

Iron is important in making red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body.

A lack of iron can lead to iron deficiency anaemia.

Good sources include red meat, beans, nuts, dried fruit (eg. dried apricots) and some fortified cereals.

3. Revive Past-It Bread

Bread rolls past their best? Put them in the oven for a few minutes to crisp up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also make stale bread into breadcrumbs - either mix them with herbs and onions to make stuffing or to top baked fish, or freeze the breadcrumbs for later use.

Loaves of bread freeze well too.

4. Shop in Season

Even though we can purchase most fruits and veg all year round, they cost less, are more nutritious and taste better when they’re in season.

Eating seasonal foods also supports the local economy.

At the moment why not try locally grown cabbage, carrots or leeks?

5. Stay Balanced

A healthy, well-balanced diet means eating food from a variety of food groups to get the energy and nutrients that your body needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no one type of food that can provide all the nutrients a human body needs – so it’s important to eat a wide range of foods.

Check out the Eat Well Guide for more information https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/the-eatwell-guide/

For more top tips, fun food facts, recipes & updates on our programme, please follow us:

Instagram: @eatsmartsheff