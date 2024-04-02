Five Top Tips: Next time you’re shopping try swapping your branded goods

No kitchen is too small to accommodate a pot or two of fresh herbs

1. Grow your own herbs

Instead of buying fresh herbs every time you need them, try growing your own.

No kitchen is too small to accommodate a pot or two of fresh herbs; even a windowsill has room for a little basil and coriander, and a porch, yard or garden can afford a tub of mint, chives, sage, rosemary and oregano.

It’ll save you money – and smell amazing!

2. Ditch brands

They can be double the price and yet do the same job or taste the same as shops own / non-branded items.

Next time you’re shopping try swapping your branded goods, from washing powder to bread, and paracetamol to beans, and see if you can really tell the difference.

3. Go whole when it comes to chicken!

A whole chicken works out as better value for money than buying breasts and thighs separately.

You could butcher the chicken raw or cook it whole and then use the meat for two or three different dishes including curries, pasta dishes and sarnies!

4. Bag of salad going out of date?

Don’t waste it, use it! Plastic bags of washed and ready-to-eat salad greens are convenient, but they don’t seem to last long.

If you have any leftover leaves that are starting to lose their crispness, you could wilt them down in a pan with a little olive oil or butter, garlic, and pepper, much like spinach.

This works especially well with watercress and rocket greens.

5. Never shop hungry!

You will be tempted to buy more than you need including unnecessary snacks and treats (most of which will be unhealthy!).

Eat before you shop and take a list of what you need – and stick to it!

