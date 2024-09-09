Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. 5-A-Day

We all know this message – but what counts? One portion is 80g of fresh, canned or frozen fruit or veg, 30g of dried fruit or 150ml of fruit juice, vegetable juice or smoothie. Try to have at least one portion with every meal and choose fruit or veg as a healthy snack.

2. Go Easy on the Salt

Grilling instead of frying helps to reduce the risk of diseases such as stroke and type 2 diabetes

Adults should have no more than 6g of salt a day – that’s around 1 teaspoon. Children should have less.

A diet high in salt can cause raised blood pressure, which can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. To help you reduce the amount you consume, try swapping salt for herbs and spices to add flavour to your dish instead.

3. Get Active

A healthy and balanced diet is key but building activity into our daily routine is important too.

Many people can be overwhelmed by the thought of exercise, but it needn’t be a burden. By making simple swaps to your current routine, like getting off the bus one stop earlier, taking the stairs instead of the lift, or doing the school run by foot, you’ll soon notice the difference in your fitness levels.

4. Grill Don’t Fry!

During grilling, the fat drips off as the food cooks. It results in healthier food compared to that which is fried. Grilling instead of frying helps to reduce the risk of diseases such as stroke and type 2 diabetes, and healthy cooking contributes to overall good health and wellbeing.

So next time you have bacon or sausages, reach for the grill not the frying pan!

5. Every Day v Occasional

There’s a place for all types of foods in our diet but it’s important to understand the difference between ‘everyday’ foods that contribute essential, healthy nutrients and ‘occasional’ foods, such as cakes, pastries and crisps that have little nutritional value.

Try to keep those ‘treats’ that we all know and love to a minimum!

