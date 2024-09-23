Five Top Tips: Most people around the world eat more salt than we need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In line with our ethos of wanting to encourage the whole city to ‘Eat Smart’, here are this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Eat a variety of food

Our bodies are incredibly complex, and (with the exception of breast milk for babies) no single food contains all the nutrients we need for them to work at their best.

Our diets must therefore contain a wide variety of fresh and nutritious foods to keep us going strong. This includes carbohydrates, protein, dairy, fruit and vegetables.

2. Cut back on salt

Too much salt can raise blood pressure, which is a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Most people around the world eat too much salt.

Even if we don’t add extra salt in our food, we should be aware that it is commonly put in processed foods. Check ingredients and food labels for salt content.

3. Reduce use of certain fats and oils

We all need some fat in our diet, but eating too much – especially the wrong kinds – increases risks of obesity, heart disease and stroke. Industrially-produced trans fats are the most hazardous for health.

A diet high in this kind of fat has been found to raise risk of heart disease by nearly 30%. Use less butter, lard or ghee and try steaming or boiling food instead of frying.

4. Limit sugar intake

Too much sugar is not only bad for our teeth, but increases the risk of unhealthy weight gain and obesity, which can lead to serious, chronic health problems.

As with salt, it’s important to take note of the amount of “hidden” sugars that can be in processed food and drinks. For example, a single can of fizzy drink can contain up to 10 teaspoons of added sugar!

5. Avoid hazardous and harmful alcohol use

Alcohol is not part of a healthy diet and it is perfectly ok not to drink. Drinking too much, or too often, increases your immediate risk of injury, as well as causing longer-term effects like liver damage, cancer, heart disease and mental illness.

