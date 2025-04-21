Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Easter food traditions, from giving Easter eggs to eating hot cross buns, have been an important part of our Easter celebrations for years. Many of our Easter food traditions, like dyeing eggs in bright colours, have been a part of Christianity for centuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others, like eating roast lamb or cured ham, are even older and can be traced back to Jewish Passover traditions or pagan springtime rituals.

Here’s some more insights…

1. Easter Eggs

The eating of hot cross buns marks the end of Lent because they are made from dairy products, which are forbidden during this period.

During the 18th century, people started giving papier-mâché eggs filled with little gifts instead of the traditional painted eggs, then eventually chocolate eggs became a thing in the 19th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first ones were made of bitter dark chocolate and were solid and hard. It was only in 1873 when JS Fry & Son joined forces with Cadbury that an Easter egg, as we know it today, was launched.

2. Hot Cross Buns

The eating of hot cross buns marks the end of Lent because they are made from dairy products, which are forbidden during this period.

The cross on the top symbolises the cross on which Jesus was crucified, and the spices in the bun signify the spices used to embalm him at his burial.

3. Simnel Cake

A light fruit cake traditionally decorated with 11 marzipan balls to represent the apostles, with Judas left out because of his betrayal against Jesus, hence why they are eaten around Easter.

4. Roast Lamb

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often served on Easter Sunday, lamb is referenced in a number of Christian stories and has become linked with Easter due to the reference of Jesus being the sacrificial Lamb of God.

5. Italian Easter Bread

Traditionally baked in the shape of a wreath to symbolise the crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ at the crucifixion.

The three pieces of dough braided together represent the three elements of the Holy Trinity: the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.

The bread is either baked with coloured eggs directly in the dough or with white eggs that can be decorated after baking.

Here’s to a happy and healthy Easter!

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheff