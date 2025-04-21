Five Top Tips: Many of our Easter food traditions have been a part of Christianity for centuries
Others, like eating roast lamb or cured ham, are even older and can be traced back to Jewish Passover traditions or pagan springtime rituals.
1. Easter Eggs
During the 18th century, people started giving papier-mâché eggs filled with little gifts instead of the traditional painted eggs, then eventually chocolate eggs became a thing in the 19th century.
The first ones were made of bitter dark chocolate and were solid and hard. It was only in 1873 when JS Fry & Son joined forces with Cadbury that an Easter egg, as we know it today, was launched.
2. Hot Cross Buns
The eating of hot cross buns marks the end of Lent because they are made from dairy products, which are forbidden during this period.
The cross on the top symbolises the cross on which Jesus was crucified, and the spices in the bun signify the spices used to embalm him at his burial.
3. Simnel Cake
A light fruit cake traditionally decorated with 11 marzipan balls to represent the apostles, with Judas left out because of his betrayal against Jesus, hence why they are eaten around Easter.
4. Roast Lamb
Often served on Easter Sunday, lamb is referenced in a number of Christian stories and has become linked with Easter due to the reference of Jesus being the sacrificial Lamb of God.
5. Italian Easter Bread
Traditionally baked in the shape of a wreath to symbolise the crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ at the crucifixion.
The three pieces of dough braided together represent the three elements of the Holy Trinity: the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.
The bread is either baked with coloured eggs directly in the dough or with white eggs that can be decorated after baking.
Here’s to a happy and healthy Easter!
