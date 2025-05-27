Five Top Tips: Making small changes can lead to big benefits for your energy
1. Prioritise Water First
Water should always be your go-to drink. It hydrates without any added calories, sugars, or artificial ingredients. If necessary, to make water more appealing, try adding slices of lemon, cucumber, or a few fresh mint leaves for a natural flavour boost.
2. Choose Unsweetened Options
Whether it’s tea, almond milk, or coconut water, go for unsweetened varieties. Many ‘healthy’ drinks are loaded with hidden sugars. Check the label and aim for beverages with zero added sugars or less than five grams per serving.
3. Be Smart with Smoothies
Homemade smoothies can be incredibly nutritious, but shop-bought ones are often packed with extra sugar. When making your own, use whole fruits, leafy greens, and a base like water or unsweetened almond milk. Avoid adding fruit juices and flavoured yogurt to your smoothie.
4. Limit Fruit Juice
While 100% fruit juice does contain vitamins, it’s also high in natural sugars and lacks the fibre of whole fruit. Limit your intake to one small glass per day and consider diluting it with water or ice to stretch the flavour without the sugar overload.
5. Watch Out for Hidden Ingredients
Marketing terms like ‘natural’, ‘organic’, or ‘vitamin-enriched’ can be misleading. Always read nutrition labels carefully. Watch for additives, preservatives, and high sodium/salt levels in drinks like energy drinks, sports drinks and flavoured waters.
By being mindful of what you drink, you can avoid unnecessary sugars and chemicals while supporting your hydration and overall health. Choose water more often, watch labels closely, and enjoy nutrient-rich drinks like smoothies and fruit juice in moderation. Making small changes can lead to big benefits for your energy levels and long-term wellness.
