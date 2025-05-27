​Staying hydrated is essential for good health, but not all drinks are created equal. Fizzy drinks, energy drinks, and some flavoured waters can contain excessive calories and added sugars. Here are five top tips to help you choose healthy drinks that support your wellbeing:

1. Prioritise Water First

Water should always be your go-to drink. It hydrates without any added calories, sugars, or artificial ingredients. If necessary, to make water more appealing, try adding slices of lemon, cucumber, or a few fresh mint leaves for a natural flavour boost.

2. Choose Unsweetened Options

Homemade smoothies can be incredibly nutritious

Whether it’s tea, almond milk, or coconut water, go for unsweetened varieties. Many ‘healthy’ drinks are loaded with hidden sugars. Check the label and aim for beverages with zero added sugars or less than five grams per serving.

3. Be Smart with Smoothies

Homemade smoothies can be incredibly nutritious, but shop-bought ones are often packed with extra sugar. When making your own, use whole fruits, leafy greens, and a base like water or unsweetened almond milk. Avoid adding fruit juices and flavoured yogurt to your smoothie.

4. Limit Fruit Juice

While 100% fruit juice does contain vitamins, it’s also high in natural sugars and lacks the fibre of whole fruit. Limit your intake to one small glass per day and consider diluting it with water or ice to stretch the flavour without the sugar overload.

5. Watch Out for Hidden Ingredients

Marketing terms like ‘natural’, ‘organic’, or ‘vitamin-enriched’ can be misleading. Always read nutrition labels carefully. Watch for additives, preservatives, and high sodium/salt levels in drinks like energy drinks, sports drinks and flavoured waters.

By being mindful of what you drink, you can avoid unnecessary sugars and chemicals while supporting your hydration and overall health. Choose water more often, watch labels closely, and enjoy nutrient-rich drinks like smoothies and fruit juice in moderation. Making small changes can lead to big benefits for your energy levels and long-term wellness.

Website: eatsmartsheffield.co.uk