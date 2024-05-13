Five Top Tips: It’s important our children eat the right amount of food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Me-Sized Meals

It’s important to make sure our children eat the right amount of food for their size and age. It seems obvious, but a five-year-old needs less than a 10-year-old, and a 10-year-old needs less than an adult.

Look at your fist in comparison with your child’s fists and see how much smaller they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you’re working out how much to give them, bear in mind that their tummies are this much smaller too!

2. Water of Life

Water makes up over half our bodyweight, and fluids are essential for good health.

We need about 6-8 drinks a day – more if it is hot or if we are physically active.

All non-alcoholic drinks, including tea and coffee, can hydrate us but plain water is the best choice.

3. Eat Regularly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your blood sugar drops you might feel tired, irritable and depressed.

Eating regularly and choosing foods that release energy slowly will help to keep your sugar levels steady.

Such foods include pasta, rice, oats, wholegrain bread and cereals, nuts and seeds.

4. (Un)Healthy Salad?

Salads may sound like a healthy choice, but if they contain lots of croutons, fried, battered or breaded meat, cheese or high-fat dressing (like Caesar or French dressing), then they can be high in calories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If eating out, ask for dressings and sauces to come separately so you can control how much you add.

5. Cut the Waste

Food waste is a big problem. 30% of the food produced is wasted, with serious repercussions for the environment.

Reducing waste in your household can be simple: freeze anything you can’t eat while it’s fresh and, where possible, buy loose produce so you can select the exact amount that you need.

For more top tips, fun food facts, recipes & updates on our programme, please follow us:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff