Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Understand food as a process, not a product!

People often see food on a grocery store shelf and don’t think much about how it got there.

But between farm and fork, food must be processed, packaged, transported, marketed and sold. Many of those stages can be damaging to the planet.

When you consider the entire food system, you’re better positioned to make informed choices about the things you eat.

2. No need to fry!

So many foods can be made crispy and delicious without frying.

Grilling is a great option, especially for frozen fish.

Roasting is another option – roasted fresh vegetables with a minimal amount of oil caramelise in the oven and taste great.

3. Never shop when hungry!

OK, so it may sound obvious, but it’s true: if you’re hungry, you’re more likely to buy things you don’t need. Plus beware pick-up shops.

If you pop into your local shop to buy a pint of milk as a catch-up midweek, don’t pick up a basket. Do that, and you’ll generally fill it.

If you want a pint of milk, buy a pint of milk then leave.

4. We egg you on… to eat eggs!

Eggs are naturally rich in vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium and iodine.

They also contain vitamin A and a number of other B vitamins including folate, biotin, pantothenic acid and choline, and other essential minerals and trace elements, including phosphorus – they truly are egg-cellent!

5. Be portion wise!

If you occasionally enjoy snacks high in fat, salt or sugar, try to portion them out to avoid eating a large number of calories in one go.

For example, put a handful of crisps or nuts in a bowl, or buy smaller multipack bags when you go shopping.

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheff