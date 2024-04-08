Five Top Tips: How to incorporate more seasonal fruit and veg into meals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1. Eat your greens…Asparagus

Boost your brain health with a Risotto made with Spinach, Asparagus, Peas, and Tomatoes! Not only does asparagus contain a variety of nutrients, but it is also jam packed with antioxidants. It has even been shown to help fight cancer! Five asparagus spears (80g) count as one of your five a day!

2. Barging through the door for onion bhajis…

Onions are loaded with fibre, vitamins, and nutrients to make your day that extra healthier. Not only this, but they have many functions such as reducing blood pressures and anti-inflammatory properties. Need we say more? Just one medium onion counts towards one of your five a day.

3. All good things come in pairs…

Treat yourself with an Apple & Rhubarb Crumble to polish off your meal. Apples are highly nutritious. They are rich in fibre and antioxidants while instrumental in lowering the risk of certain chronic conditions. I guess you can say… an apple a day really (might) keep the doctor away!

Rhubarb is great for digestive health and preventing osteoporosis while its vitamin A is great for skin protection. These red stalks are delicious hot or cold, but make sure to always cut off the leaves. One medium apple and two heaped tablespoons of cooked rhubarb take up two portions of your five a day!

4. The healthy chicken nuggets…

Eight cauliflower florets count as one of your five a day. Why not make your takeaway into a fake away by making delicious cauliflower nuggets? This cruciferous vegetable offers antioxidants while filling your diet with fibre and plenty of beneficial nutrients!

5. Find the fun in carrot chips…

Short on snack ideas? Why not try scrumptious carrot chips? High in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support eye health, these carrots will never go out of style! Just three heaped tablespoons of carrot slices count as one of your five a day.

