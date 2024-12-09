There is strong evidence that eating plenty of fibre is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer. Fibre also makes us feel fuller and aids digestion. Here’s our five top tips on how to increase your fibre intake:

1. Switch your grain

A great way to increase fibre is to change up the starchy carbs you eat with your meals.

You can switch your white rice to brown rice, or choose lentil pasta rather than wheat pasta. There are also lots of nutritious grains out there such as bulgur wheat, farro, or quinoa which are high in fibre.

2. A sprinkle of veg

Having a bag of frozen veg in your freezer can be a quick win for any meal.

Whether it’s peas, sweetcorn or a bag of mixed veg, it’s an efficient way to boost the fibre your fibre. Add frozen veg to stews, curries, pies or pasta, or just add them as a side to any meal.

3. Leave the skin on

In the UK we eat our fair share of root vegetables, but many of us don’t realise that we can eat the skins.

Potatoes, carrots and parsnip skin can be left on if the veg is washed well to remove dirt. The skin adds extra fibre and extra flavour, plus, when roasted, gives that ever-desirable extra crunch and crispiness.

4. Bean salads

Leafy salads often don’t keep us full for very long because of the lower fibre content.

Adding a tin of chickpeas, for example, can leave you so much more satisfied at lunch time. And it may even mean you’ll be less likely to reach for an unhealthy mid-afternoon snack!

5. Breakfast toppers

You don’t have to switch up your whole breakfast, but adding some extras to boost fibre intake right at the start of the day will keep you fuller for longer.

Sprinkling nuts or seeds on porridge, or adding frozen fruit is a low effort addition with some real health benefits. Or if you prefer cereal and want a cheaper breakfast topper, stirring in a couple of spoonfuls of oats to help keep your energy levels steadier until lunch time.

For more facts & recipes: Twitter: @eatsmartsheff Facebook: @eatsmartsheff Instagram: @eatsmartsheff Website: eatsmartsheffield.co.uk or email: [email protected]