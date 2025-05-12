Five Top Tips: Healthy eating is about balance, moderation, and making choices
1. Eat a Variety of Foods
A well-balanced diet includes a wide range of foods from all food groups. This means incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your meals. Different foods provide different nutrients, so variety helps ensure your body gets everything it needs to function properly.
2. Focus on Whole, Unprocessed Foods
Processed foods often contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and excess salt. Instead, choose whole foods like fresh produce, nuts, seeds, legumes, and lean meats. These options are typically richer in nutrients and lower in calories, helping support long-term health.
3. Watch Portion Sizes
Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if eaten in large quantities. Pay attention to portion sizes and try not to eat straight from the package. Using smaller plates, measuring serving sizes, and being mindful of hunger and fullness cues can help prevent overeating.
4. Limit Added Sugars and Salt
Too much sugar and salt in your diet can lead to health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. Read nutrition labels, cook at home when possible, and flavour foods with herbs and spices instead of salt or sugar-laden sauces and dressings.
5. Stay Hydrated
Water is essential for digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall energy levels. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day and limit sugary drinks like fizzy drinks or energy drinks. Sometimes, thirst is mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking.
Healthy eating is about balance, moderation, and making choices that support your body’s needs. By following these five simple tips, you can build sustainable habits that promote long-term health and well-being. Remember, small changes can make a big difference!
For more top tips, food facts & recipes:
Twitter/X – Facebook – Instagram: @eatsmartsheff
Website: eatsmartsheffield.co.uk
Or email: [email protected]