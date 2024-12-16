This week’s 5 top tips for food and nutrition during the winter months come from guest columnist Saffron Knight, a registered associate nutritionist…

1. Vegans and vegetarians don’t get enough protein

While meat and animal products are a great source of protein, that doesn’t mean you can’t find it elsewhere. There are many other sources of protein found in plant-based foods. Soy and soy-based products such as tofu and tempeh are one of the highest protein plant-based products available. Beans, lentils and pulses are also a great source.

2. Carbs are bad for you

Carbohydrates are fuel to our bodies and brains. The carbs we eat are broken down and used as an energy source. While all carbohydrates are different and broken down by our bodies into energy at different speeds- meaning some can cause energy spikes and later crashes - and some can give us slow-release energy - saying they are ‘bad’ is like saying batteries are bad for a battery-operated car! We are designed to use carbohydrates for energy.

3. Detox diets remove toxins

It is not technically possible to “detox” your body from food. While eating healthy is good for you and can be reparative to your wellness, you don’t need to go on a specific crash diet to detox your body. Any nasties that we consume which our bodies do not want are filtered out through our liver and kidneys, so leave that work to them.

4. High fat food is unhealthy

Like carbs, we also need fat to stay healthy. Vitamins A, D, E and K are fat-soluble, which means they can only be dissolved in fats and oils, so having healthy fat in our diet is a must. Sources of healthy fat include oily fish, nuts and seeds which can lower your LDL cholesterol and improve your heart health.

5. You have to be thin to be healthy

Just because someone isn’t carrying additional weight does not necessarily mean they are healthy; people of all shapes and sizes can be deficient in vitamins and minerals. While eating less calories can cause weight loss, it also means there is less opportunity to take in the nutrients we need. Always be mindful when dieting to keep the goal centred on health rather than weight.

