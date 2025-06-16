The way we eat doesn’t just affect our health—it impacts the planet too. From greenhouse gas emissions to deforestation and water usage, our food choices shape the environment. Fortunately, simple dietary changes can make a big difference. Here are five top tips for eating in a more planet-friendly way:

1. Eat More Plants Shifting your plate towards fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains is one of the most effective ways to lower your environmental impact. Plant-based foods generally require less land and water, and produce fewer emissions than meat and dairy. You don’t need to go fully vegan—just reducing your meat consumption can help.

2. Choose Sustainable Proteins When you do eat animal products, choose sustainably sourced options. Poultry, eggs, and fish tend to have a lower carbon footprint than beef or lamb. Look for certifications like MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) for seafood or opt for plant-based proteins like lentils, beans, and tofu as regular staples.

3. Cut Down on Food Waste Roughly one-third of all food produced globally goes to waste, contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. Plan meals, store food properly, and use leftovers creatively. Composting food scraps also helps return nutrients to the soil instead of sending them to landfills.

4. Buy Local and Seasonal Eating food that’s in season and grown locally reduces the emissions associated with transportation and storage. Farmers' markets, independent food businesses, local farms and markets are great ways to access fresh, local produce while supporting small-scale growers.

5. Avoid Over-Packaged Products Processed and heavily packaged foods often have a higher environmental toll. Choose bulk items, bring reusable bags, and look for minimal or recyclable packaging to reduce plastic waste and the energy used in production.

Eating sustainably doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Small shifts in our diets—done consistently—can lead to big environmental gains. By making more mindful food choices, we can nourish ourselves while helping to protect the planet for future generations.

