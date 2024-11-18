Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s five top tips for food and nutrition during the winter months come from guest columnist Saffron Knight, a registered associate nutritionist…

1. A Warming Breakfast

Porridge is a great go to breakfast for winter; it’s high in fibre and will provide you with slow-release energy which will reduce your chance of a sugar crash at lunch time.

To save on time, add milk over oats and place in the fridge overnight, then you can pop it straight into the microwave in the morning. Top with nuts, or fresh or dried fruit for extra nutrients.

2. Omega 3

It can be easy to slip into a low mood in winter but studies have shown that Omega 3 Fatty Acids can help reduce this. It can be found in oily fish and can be taken in supplement form through cod liver oil or algae oil tablets.

3. Meal Prep

Allowing time to meal prep early in the week or at the weekend will allow you to make healthier decisions later in the week.

Having food already prepared that you could microwave when you get home will stop you reaching for freezer meals or takeaway delivery apps and allow you to have more time for yourself at the end of a long day.

4. Vitamin D

When we aren’t getting as much sunshine, it is always recommended to supplement with Vitamin D. 10 micrograms a day should be sufficient in supplement form but it is always good to increase your intake through food too. You can consume additional Vitamin D in your diet through oily fish, eggs and mushrooms. Many foods are also fortified with vitamin D, such as breads, cereals and yogurts.

5. Staying Hydrated with Hot Drinks

Herbal teas can be a great remedy to this problem. Herbal teas such as peppermint or chamomile tea are naturally caffeine free and can encourage us to drink more water during a period where we otherwise might not.

They are cheap and warming, and if you leave the teabag in, you can top your mug up multiple times with hot water to get the most use out of one tea bag.

