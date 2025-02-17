Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Apple store

Did you know the fridge is the best place to store apples?

For freshness and quality, always store your apples in the fridge in their original packaging – and ensure your fridge is set to below 5°c. The apples will last longer than if left out in a fruit bowl.

2. Build a better pizza slice

Many of us love pizza! It’s a quick and easy meal – and tastes good!

However, it can be full of calories, fat and salt. Go for thin crust instead of deep pan or stuffed crust, choose vegetable instead of meat toppings, and go easy on the cheese (have reduced-fat if possible).

3. Weight lift-tins!

A good way to tone and strengthen your arms and shoulders is to use tins of soup or baked beans as weights.

Hold a tin in each palm, stretch out your arms to each side and move them in circles, keeping them straight. Do ten clockwise circles, then ten anti-clockwise. Repeat a few times per week.

4. Feeling saucy?

Ready-made sauces come in infinite varieties for curries, pasta, stir-fries and more.

Whatever the dish, tomato-based sauces are healthier than creamy ones, as they’re usually lower in saturated fat and calories.

So instead of a creamy korma, go for a balti or jalfrezi, and with pasta, choose arrabbiata or bolognese instead of carbonara or cheese-based sauces.

5. Beware of fruity multipacks

Multi-bags of fruit are often more expensive than if you buy the same amount separately.

For example, in one well-known supermarket, a bag of five bananas cost £1 whereas a loose banana cost 12p each meaning five would cost just 60p…

For more top tips, food facts & recipes: