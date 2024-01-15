Five Top Tips: Dairy can be easily avoided with so many alternatives available
1. Sign Up on the Veganuary Website
If you haven’t been on the Veganuary website yet, it’s definitely worth a visit. You’ll be able to sign up for support emails which help introduce you to the world of veganism. It’s all free, so what are you waiting for? Sign up here: https://veganuary.com/
2. Plan Your Meals
Like any change in lifestyle, it can be tricky to adapt to being a vegan when you start out. To give yourself the best chance, plan your meals so you aren’t left worrying what to eat each day.
3. Go on a Vegan Product Hunt in Your Supermarket
Take extra time on your first trip to the supermarket to add vegan-friendly food to your everyday essentials. Dairy can be easily avoided with so many alternatives now available, from almond milk to, vegan ranges of spreads.
4. Treat Yourself to Vegan Goodies
Whether it’s chocolate, pizza or ice cream, we know that everyone has their favourite treat. Rest assured vegans still enjoy all these and more, with new vegan products being launched all the time.
5. Eat Out
Many pubs and restaurants are now much more accommodating for vegans or those looking to enjoy a vegan meal as part of a flexitarian diet.
No two vegan menus are created equal though, so it’s definitely worth looking at a selection of menus from local restaurants online before you set out.
Dedicated vegan restaurants are also gaining popularity, so why not encourage your friends to give vegan food a try?
And don’t despair if you make a mistake. There’s a lot of judgement when you decide to try going plant based.
If you slip up, that doesn’t mean you have to give up. Just keep going with the knowledge you’re doing a nice thing for animals and the planet.
