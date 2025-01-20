Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Re-think Your Drink!

Drinks are one of the biggest sources of sugar in our diet. A single can of Coca-Cola has almost nine sugar cubes; that’s over the maximum daily recommendation in just one drink! Energy drinks contain caffeine as well as sugar so should be limited and not given to children. Try to swap to water, milk or sugar-free juice.

2. Put the Peeler Down!

Many of us peel veg out of habit but in many cases, the skins are perfectly edible! In fact, peels are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them one of the most nutritious parts of a plant. They can also add flavour and texture. So next time you have a carrot or potato, don’t bother with the peeler – it will save you time and prevent food waste!

3. Go Easy on the Salt!

Adults should have no more than 6g of salt a day – that’s around 1 teaspoon. Children should have less. A diet high in salt can cause raised blood pressure, which can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. To help you reduce the amount you consume, try swapping salt for herbs and spices to add flavour to your dish instead.

4. Boost Your Vitamin D!

Needed to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy, vitamin D is created by the body from direct sunlight on the skin. However, many of us have been spending more time indoors (plus the good old British summer doesn’t always give us the sunlight we expect!) so it is worth considering taking a supplement (10 micrograms per day). Find more information here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamins-and-minerals/vitamin-d/

5. Don’t Shop Hungry!

If you shop on an empty stomach, you’re likely to buy more than you need. The food and smells will get your taste buds tingling and you’ll end up putting too much in your trolley. You’ll spend more, waste more and buy unhealthy food like crisps and sweets so save your money, the planet and your health by avoiding the supermarket when you’re feeling peckish!

