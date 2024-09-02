Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As schools start back, we’re focussing this week’s five top tips on how to be healthy throughout the school day…

1. Breakfast

Children who have a healthy, nutritious breakfast before school have been found to have improved reading, writing and maths results, and have better levels of concentration and behaviour.

Low sugar cereals such as muesli, porridge, Weetabix or Shredded Wheat, toast (brown, wholemeal or 50/50 bread instead of white as these contain more fibre), Greek yogurt and fruit are all healthy options.

ALL Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children get Free School Meals regardless of income or status!

2. Free School Meals

If you’re entitled to Free School Meals, take them! And remember, ALL Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children get Free School Meals regardless of income or status! Ask your school or follow this link for more information: https://sheffield.gov.uk/schoolmeals

3. Packed Lunches

We would encourage all children to have a school meal but if you do choose to send a packed lunch, try to make sure it contains these five things:

(1) a portion of bread (or similar), rice, potatoes or pasta, (2) plenty of fruit and veg, (3) a portion of dairy (or a calcium rich alternative), (4) some protein in the form of beans, pulses, fish, egg, meat and (5) a healthy drink

4. Snacks

At school, all children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 receive a free piece of fruit or veg everyday as part of the Government’s School Scheme.

If your school allows snacks to be brought in from home, they should be healthy. Suggestions include fruit, veg, plain crackers, breadsticks, rice cakes.

5. Drinks

Water is always the best option – it contains no calories and no sugar.

It is also the cheapest! Just use tap water in a refillable bottle.

Sugar free or diet fizzy drinks are better than those with sugar in. However, many of them contain acids which are harmful to teeth so still need to be limited. Energy drinks are not suitable for children.

