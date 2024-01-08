You might have started 2024 on a healthy note by joining the millions who abstain from alcohol during Dry January. One study found that regular drinkers who abstained from alcohol for 30 days slept better, had more energy, and lost weight. They also lowered their blood pressure and cholesterol levels and reduced cancer-related proteins in their blood!

Are you doing Dry January?

Here are some top tips to keep you on track… And if you haven’t started yet, it’s not too late – even stopping drinking alcohol for a couple of weeks can make the difference or why not have some alcohol-free days/weekends each month?

Tip 1: Find a substitute non-alcoholic drink

For social situations, or when you crave a cocktail after a long day, reach for alcohol-free beverages like sparkling water, sugar-free cordial, or diet drinks. The healthiest drinks are of course milk and water. Non-alcoholic beer or wine also is an option, but some brands still contain up to 0.5% alcohol by volume, so check the label. Also, sugar is often added to these beverages to improve the taste, so try to choose ones that are low in sugar.

Tip 2: Avoid temptations

Keep alcohol out of your house and avoid places that serve alcohol if you think you won’t be able to resist! When you are invited to someone’s house, bring your non-alcoholic drinks with you.

Tip 3: Create a support group

Let friends and family know about your intentions and encourage them to keep you accountable. Or enlist someone to do the challenge with you!

Tip 4: Use the Try Dry app

This free app helps you track your drinking, set personal goals, and offers motivational information like calories and money saved from not drinking. It’s aimed at cutting back on or cutting out alcohol, depending on your choices.

Tip 5: Don’t give up

If you slip up, don’t feel guilty. Just begin again the next day. If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s drinking, you can call Drinkline, a free and confidential helpline: 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm).

