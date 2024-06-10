Five Top Tips: A study found plastic wrappers didn’t make food last longer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Shop the world food aisle

For cupboard staples like rice, spices and sauces head to the world food aisle to save up to 75% compared to domestic equivalents.

It’s not that the quality is any worse (in fact, it’s often more authentic!) – the reason for the price difference is down to the brands not being as popular or well-known.

2. Buy loose fruit and veg

A study found plastic wrappers didn’t make food last longer and forced people to buy more than they needed so buy loose fruit and veg if possible.

You can increasingly find options in big supermarkets and buying this way will help cut both food and plastic waste in your household.

3. Do not skip breakfast!

Some people skip breakfast because they think it’ll help them lose weight. But a healthy breakfast high in fibre and low in fat, sugar and salt can form part of a balanced diet and can help you get the nutrients you need for good health.

A wholegrain lower sugar cereal with semi-skimmed milk and fruit sliced over the top is a tasty and healthy breakfast.

4. Go More Plant-Based

Reducing the amount of dairy and meat in your diet – especially beef and lamb – is one of the biggest changes you can make to reduce your environmental impact.

Eating less meat also has health benefits, such as reducing the risk of certain cancers and heart disease. If you do eat meat and fish, go for sustainably sourced, UK-reared and free-range.

5. Grow Your Own

Reduce your need for supermarkets by growing some food of your own. You don’t even need to have a nice garden to grow things like cress or potatoes – just a window box, indoor pot or upcycled bin will do nicely!

Trust us, it’s a lot easier than you might think.

Not only does growing your own fruit, veg and herbs work out much cheaper, but it also gives you a smug sense of self-satisfaction!

