Five Top Tips: A healthy diet is key but building activity into our daily routine​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1. Know When to BOGOF!

BOGOF stands for ‘Buy One, Get One Free’. These offers often lure shoppers into wasting money and have also been criticised for promoting food waste and unhealthy eating practices (you never see BOGOF on apples do you?). So be careful – the time to grab them is on items that you’d buy anyway, that you actually need, and that won’t go off.

2. Get Active

It is easier than you think fitting in your five a day.

A healthy and balanced diet is key but building activity into our daily routine is important too. Many people can be overwhelmed by the thought of exercise, but it needn’t be a burden. By making simple swaps to your current routine, like getting off the bus one stop earlier, taking the stairs instead of the lift, or doing the school run by foot, you’ll soon notice the difference in your fitness levels.

3. 5-A-Day

We all know this message – but what counts? One portion is 80g of fresh, canned or frozen fruit or veg, 30g of dried fruit or 150ml of fruit juice, vegetable juice or smoothie. Try to have at least one portion with every meal and choose fruit or veg as a healthy snack.

4. Use Your Freezer

Frozen meat and fish are generally cheaper than their fresh counterparts. The same goes for frozen fruits and vegetables. They often come pre-chopped or pre-portioned too, which can save you time in the kitchen. Also, because you only use what you need and the rest goes back in the freezer, nothing is wasted which helps save the planet and your money!

5. Simple Swaps

Making small changes to your diet is the healthiest and most achievable way to manage your weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Try swapping white bread/rice/pasta for brown; sugary cereal for Weetabix or Shredded Wheat; and even crisps for popcorn!

