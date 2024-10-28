Each year, thousands of acres of farmland are used to grow pumpkins only for them to be binned once Halloween is over.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halloween is here and the shops are full of spooky costumes, decorations, pumpkins and the inevitable sugary treats!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can be difficult to avoid overindulging but here are our five top tips to help you have a healthier Halloween…

1. Offer healthy snacks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like ‘Banana Ghosts’ or ‘Tangerine Pumpkins’ (pictured) – easy to make and fun to eat!

Offer healthy snacks like ‘Banana Ghosts’ or ‘Tangerine Pumpkins’

Or whizz up some ‘Vampire Blood’ smoothies by blending strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. Or how about ‘Monster Stuffed Peppers’ or even ‘Bat Droppings’ (raisins)!?!

2. Themed parties

Are a great way to celebrate this time of year! If you’re planning on hosting one, focus on the fun activities instead of sugary treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try Bobbing Apples, a pumpkin hunt, spooky crafts, a costume contest, or musical chairs with pumpkins instead of chairs!

3. Walk to houses

While Trick-or-Treating, and don’t rush. Enjoy your evening together as a family or with friends, and take the long route round to get some extra steps in.

Not only will you burn calories while walking, you’ll also be less likely to mindlessly eat all the treats as you go.

4. Of course you can allow the kids to enjoy some treats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re not complete witches! Just don’t overdo it! If you get too much, consider sharing with wider family, friends and neighbours or donate to charity/foodbanks (check they accept them first).

And if you plan to hand out treats, buy your least favourite so you’re not tempted to eat them yourself!

5. And finally – pumpkins!

Each year, thousands of acres of farmland are used to grow pumpkins only for them to be binned once Halloween is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a waste of a valuable, nutritious, and delicious food — and it’s also a waste of your money!

Why not look up pumpkin recipes? They are such a versatile vegetable. You could make pumpkin pie, pumpkin, soup, roasted pumpkin seeds, and even pumpkin cake!

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheff

Website: Home - eatsmartsheffield.co.uk